United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 238,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,055,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 225,958 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE:BMY traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.16. 22,448,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,402,874. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

