United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,222,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $157.92. 505,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,081. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

