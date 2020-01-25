United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.09.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.33. 351,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,096. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

