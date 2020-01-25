UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Hits $908.90 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $908.90 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00639569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

