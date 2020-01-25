USD Coin (USDC) Achieves Market Cap of $443.90 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $443.90 million and approximately $300.08 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Korbit, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.32 or 0.01925049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00100998 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 448,730,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,613,298 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, Crex24, OKEx, CPDAX, Korbit, CoinEx, Kucoin, SouthXchange and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

