V Systems Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, V Systems has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. V Systems has a market cap of $63.44 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,822,350,298 coins and its circulating supply is 1,907,491,834 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

