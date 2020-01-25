Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $750,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

Valterra Resource Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

