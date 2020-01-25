ValuEngine Downgrades Era Group (NYSE:ERA) to Hold

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERA. TheStreet cut Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Era Group alerts:

Shares of ERA stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 421,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,024. Era Group has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Era Group had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Era Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Era Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Era Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Era Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Era Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.