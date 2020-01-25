ValuEngine Downgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ INBK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $266.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

