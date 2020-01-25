ValuEngine Downgrades NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Sell

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NVZMY traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

