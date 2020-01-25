ValuEngine Downgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $615,120 in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

