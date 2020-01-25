ValuEngine Downgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of YEXT opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. Yext’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,758,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,162,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,000 shares of company stock worth $5,185,550 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yext by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.