ValuEngine Lowers Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,292. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

