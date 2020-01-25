Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 87600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $11.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

