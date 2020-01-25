Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.11. 222,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,712. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0691 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

