Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,627,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 1,927,665 shares.The stock last traded at $88.13 and had previously closed at $88.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.