Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Vector Group an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of VGR remained flat at $$13.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 825,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,044. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $504.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $3,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock valued at $80,958,914. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

