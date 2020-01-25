Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

VCYT stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 277,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,533. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $423,015.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 85.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 135,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 399,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Veracyte by 540.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

