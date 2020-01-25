VeriumReserve (VRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $379,140.00

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 86.3% higher against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $379,140.00 and approximately $1,653.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00639937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00074294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007971 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,562,074 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

