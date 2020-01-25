Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Given $202.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $202.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verona Pharma an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $157.60.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.40.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verona Pharma (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.