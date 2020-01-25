Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Given $37.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verso an industry rank of 247 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verso by 294.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Verso by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Verso by 241.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 399,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Verso has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verso will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

