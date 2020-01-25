Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.67

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.67 and traded as low as $36.65. Vertu Motors shares last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 171,142 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.