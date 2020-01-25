VF (NYSE:VFC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lifted by Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush downgraded VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in VF by 2,362.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in VF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after acquiring an additional 284,153 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VF in the second quarter valued at $472,000.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.