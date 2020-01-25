VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush downgraded VF from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

VFC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. 4,763,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in VF by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in VF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VF by 825.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

