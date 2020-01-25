Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.73.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 84.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

