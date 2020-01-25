Vitae Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Vitae has a market cap of $15.63 million and $80,398.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00009564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003234 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005535 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

