Vitae (VITAE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,630.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00007816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $12.67 million and $95,630.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003284 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005587 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.