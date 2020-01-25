Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Voya Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 129,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $7,503,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,867. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $45.41 and a 12 month high of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

