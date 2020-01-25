Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

WBA stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,518.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after acquiring an additional 573,924 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after acquiring an additional 501,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 493,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $26,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

