Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.71.

NYSE HCC traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 854,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,763. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

