Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of WPG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.36. 10,643,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.29). Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $161.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,204,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 388,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after purchasing an additional 149,604 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

