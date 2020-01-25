Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Invests $211,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $21,660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $139.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

