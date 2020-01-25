Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after acquiring an additional 828,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.14. 1,662,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Samuel H. Altman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

