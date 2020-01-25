Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. 1,694,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

