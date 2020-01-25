Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 520 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.68. 8,593,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,920,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

