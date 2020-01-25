Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 980 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 1.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Shares of RTN traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $231.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $164.70 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.