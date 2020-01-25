Wedbush Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $89.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

BOK Financial stock opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.80. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

