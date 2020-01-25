Wedbush Raises Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $27.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after acquiring an additional 204,438 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,879 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,825,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

