Wedbush Raises Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target to $27.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
NUAN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.
NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,468,000 after acquiring an additional 204,438 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 499,879 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $27,825,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
