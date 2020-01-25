Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday. They presently have a price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FB. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $217.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,888,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,944,213. The company has a market cap of $621.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90. Facebook has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total transaction of $23,617,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

