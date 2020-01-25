Welch Group LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. 2,234,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.