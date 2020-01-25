Welch Group LLC Buys New Shares in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,449 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 544.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 503,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 425,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $13,608,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westrock stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,127. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

