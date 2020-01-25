Welch Group LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

Kellogg stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. 1,506,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,428. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

