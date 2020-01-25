Welch Group LLC Purchases 10,083 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $3,246,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 2,037,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,543. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

