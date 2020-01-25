Welch Group LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Welch Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 58,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,595. SmartFinancial Inc has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $329.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

