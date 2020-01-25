Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)

Wells Fargo & Co restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

LGF/B stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

