Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

