White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.80. 134,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $166.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

