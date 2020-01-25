White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Buys 466 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 126.4% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.88. 4,309,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,912. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

