White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $343,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.27. 197,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,344. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

