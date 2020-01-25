White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,384,000 after buying an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,118,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,920,000 after buying an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.79. 1,316,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

